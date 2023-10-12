Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Robbinsdale City Council is now one member short.

Council member Sheila Webb announced last week she is stepping down from the council. Her last official day was Tuesday and the City Council is expected to formally accept her resignation at its Oct. 17 meeting.

Webb, who had represented the northwest suburb's second Ward since 2021, did not specifically say why she vacating her seat, but said she her time on the council was "unique learning experience."

"I am very appreciative of having had the opportunity to learn about the operations of the city," she wrote in her resignation letter. "I wish you all the best in doing what is most beneficial for the Robbinsdale community. I wish the city increased unity and prosperity."

Webb was not available for comment Thursday.

City Manager, Tim Sandvik, praised Webb for being welcoming and an "incredible asset" to the council and the community.

"Her efforts in outreach, engagement, and promoting more equitable practices have been invaluable," he said in a statement.

Sandvik said the city will hold a special election to fill Webb's seat sometime between February and May.