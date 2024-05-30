Teri Staloch has been offered the job as the new superintendent of Robbinsdale Area Schools. Staloch was the only candidate interviewed during a special school board meeting on Tuesday.

The district interviewed six candidates in April, but failed to choose any of them.

Staloch served as superintendent of the Prior Lake-Savage School District from 2015 to 2022 and most recently worked as the director of engagement and strategic partnerships for PartnerED Consultants and is a senior educational consultant for SitelogIQ.

"I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to lead alongside dedicated school board members, administrators, and staff to collectively serve Robbinsdale Area Schools students, families, and community members," Staloch said. "I look forward to building relationships with, and learning from, the members of the Robbinsdale Area School District community to elevate the work inherent in the district mission, and to bring the strategic plan to life as we collectively support each student and adult to make themselves, their communities, and the world a better place."

Robbinsdale has been without a superintendent since September when the district and David Engstrom mutually parted ways. His most recent salary was $232,009.

The Robbinsdale School Board will negotiate a contract with Staloch, who is expected to begin work July 1. Robbinsdale has about 10,400 students and serves all or parts of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, Plymouth and Robbinsdale.