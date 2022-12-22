Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Robbers tied up two employees at an Inver Grove Heights bank late Thursday morning and fled with the cash, officials said.

The holdup occurred about 10:55 a.m. at Vermillion State Bank in the 2900 block of 80th Street, police said.

Officers arrived to find that two employees had been restrained with zip ties, according to police.

The suspects fled in a Buick LeSabre that had its license plates covered at the time, police said.

Anyone with information about the heist is encouraged to call police at 651-450-2530.