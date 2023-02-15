When it comes to a comforting dinner that can be both elegant and homey, roast chicken will not let you down. Few dishes are as beloved or as simple. And though it's hard to go wrong, a few techniques will help to yield the most succulent and satisfying results.

The first step to ensuring success is to use the right kind of chicken. You want a free-range bird, organic if possible. These are allowed to run around in the sunshine and scratch in the barnyard; their breasts are a bit smaller and their thighs nicely plumped. They cost more because they taste better. Time allowing, leave the chicken in the refrigerator overnight, uncovered, before roasting. This helps to dry the exterior moisture so that the skin crisps up better while cooking.

My favorite method is to use a heavy cast-iron skillet. In less than an hour, the meat is tender and juicy, and the skin is a lovely crusty brown. The key is to thoroughly preheat the skillet in a very hot oven before placing the well-seasoned bird, breast side up, in the pan. This gives the long-cooking dark meat a quick start so that both the white and dark meat are done at the same time. Set a few sliced onions and potatoes or any sturdy root vegetables under the chicken for a delicious one-pan dinner.

To season, simply rub the chicken with plenty of olive oil and/or soft butter and sprinkle generously with salt and pepper along with a pinch of paprika for smoke and color. Tuck a few herbs (thyme and parsley) in the cavity and on top of the bird, too. You can use an ovenproof pan if you don't have an iron skillet, but this recipe is a great reason to add one to your kitchen.

Cast-Iron Skillet Roast Chicken

Serves 4 to 6.

If time allows, the day before cooking, unwrap the chicken and set on a large plate in the refrigerator overnight and bring it to room temperature the next day before cooking. From Beth Dooley.

• 1 (3 1/2 lb.) whole chicken

• 2 tbsp. olive oil or softened butter

• Coarse salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 8 sprigs parsley

• 4 sprigs thyme

• 1 small onion, sliced

• 1 1/2 lb. small potatoes (mix of blue, red, Yellow Finn), sliced in half or quartered

Directions

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Place a cast-iron skillet into the oven to preheat.

Rub the chicken all over with the oil and/or butter and generously sprinkle with salt and pepper. Stuff the chicken cavity with most of the herbs. Arrange the rest on top.

Carefully remove the skillet from the oven and place the onion and potatoes in the pan. Set the chicken on top of the vegetables. Return to the oven and roast for 15 minutes. Reduce the heat to 350 degrees and continue roasting for another 35 to 45 minutes (the juices should run clear when thigh is pricked with a sharp knife; an instant-read thermometer inserted into the meaty part of the thigh reads 155 to 165 degrees).

Remove pan from oven. Tip the chicken so that the juices flow from the cavity into the pan. Transfer the chicken and vegetables to a platter and allow to rest about 5 minutes before carving.

Beth Dooley is the author of "The Perennial Kitchen." Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.