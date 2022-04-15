'Roar'

Some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Nicole Kidman and Issa Rae, lend their talents to this new anthology series in which characters snack on family photographs, romance a temperamental duck and solve their own murder. Despite the outrageous premises, each episode is subtle in its delivery, at least compared with predecessors like "The Twilight Zone" and "Black Mirror." For the most part, "Roar" chooses to deliver its pro-feminism message with a whisper. Apple TV Plus

'Swimming With Sharks'

Like the 1994 movie starring Kevin Spacey, this new series revolves around the tension between a Hollywood hotshot and an underling. The comparisons end there. This time around, it's the assistant (Kiernan Shipka) who has all the power, slowly terrorizing her boss (Diane Kruger) and everyone else in her orbit. It's schlock horror, elevated by Shipka's creepy, yet sexy performance. What she does with a throat lozenge in a steamy seduction makes Sabrina the Teenage Witch seem as innocent as the tooth fairy. Roku

'Better Call Saul'

Original "Breaking Bad" cast members Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will make an appearance in the sixth and final season of this prequel. Not that the series needs cameos to get attention. Like a lot of people who thought "Bad" was one of the greatest dramas of all time, I thought a series that delved into the origins of Bob Odenkirk's unethical lawyer would never work. Glad to be wrong. 8 p.m. Monday, AMC

'Shark' Golfer Greg Norman may be the most famous choke artist in all of sports. So you've got to give him props for his willingness to look back at some notorious fades, most notably the one in which he bogeyed away a six-stroke lead during the final day of the 1996 Masters. In addition to watching Norman grimace through the replays, you'll hear from Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo, who both took full advantage of their rival's slips. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN

'Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain'

Director Estevan Oriol, former tour manager for the hip-hop group Cypress Hill, makes a compelling case for why his buddies deserve a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, showing how they blended Latino music, heavy metal, hip-hop and rap to energize festivals. But the film is just as interested in honoring the musicians as weed advocates, long before it was fashionable. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Showtime