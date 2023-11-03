The Rockford Road bridge over Hwy. 169 linking New Hope and Plymouth is expected to open at 5 a.m. Monday, following a weekend of overnight road closures.

Crews are scheduled to work over the weekend to remove traffic barriers and re-stripe the road that is also known as Hennepin County Road 9, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Motorists on Hwy. 169 will be placed on detour during overnight hours through Saturday as crews carry out the work. Southbound lanes will be closed between Interstate 94 and 36th Avenue N. from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night while northbound lanes will be shut down between Interstate 394 and 49th Avenue N. during the same hours.

MnDOT has spent the past six months and $19 million replacing the bridge with a wider one, relocating on- and off-ramps to improve traffic flow, putting in additional turn lanes, new sidewalks and signal systems, and building pedestrian and bicycle trails on both sides of Rockford Road.

The bridge has been closed since April.