MADISON, WIS. – Sarah Wozniewicz scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Jesse Compher had a goal and an assist and the No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey team handed the top-ranked Gophers their first conference loss of the season, winning 4-1 Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

Taylor Heise scored on the power play in the first period to tie the score for the Gophers (9-2-2) — extending her point streak to seven games. But Wozniewicz put Wisconsin (11-2-1) ahead for good with 2 minutes, 54 seconds remaining in the second period.

Kirsten Simms and Compher added goals in the third period for the Badgers. Cami Kronish made 26 saves for Wisconsin after entering early in the game in relief of Jane Gervais, who had to be helped off the ice.

Skylar Vetter made 36 saves for the Gophers, who lost on the road in regulation for the first time since Jan. 30, 2021 — a stretch of 23 games. The Gophers lost to the rival Badgers for the first time in six meetings.

"Another good game but not the outcome that we wanted," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Some turnovers and bad changes really cost us today."