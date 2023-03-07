Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn quickly turned from Uber passenger into part of a group of four good Samaritans on Sunday night in Austin, Texas.

Osborn shared the story on his verified Twitter account about how he helped carry a man away from the flaming wreckage of a car accident. During an appearance on NFL Network, Osborn said first responders told the group, "we saved this man's life," after Osborn, the driver of his car, and two bystanders acted quickly upon seeing the accident under a bridge. The 25-year-old said he couldn't sleep Sunday night, and commended the efforts of the three others with him.

"Most of the time the saying goes 'wrong place wrong time,'" Osborn wrote on social media. "But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time. Last night myself and these 3 absolute heroes helped save a man's life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. A situation I'd never imagine being apart of in a million years."

Quarterback Kirk Cousins called the situation "on brand" for Osborn, the 2020 fifth-round pick who has become a reliable receiver and locker room favorite over three Vikings seasons.

"Just a tremendous person & teammate," Cousins wrote on social media.