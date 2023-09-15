For the last two winters, Richfield raised the threshold to declare a snow emergency from two inches to four inches on a trial basis — and the City Council may make the change permanent.

The higher threshold was meant to cut down on how often apartment-dwellers get their cars ticketed and towed when there's no off-street parking available. Last winter, there would have been 18 snow emergencies at the two-inch threshold, but there were just eight at the four-inch threshold.

"We don't have any data that says it's deteriorating roads," Deputy Public Works Director Chris Link told the council last week, adding that the higher threshold made less work for police to ticket, and fewer cars to be towed.

The city also provided "safe" on-street parking spots on 78th Street and Old Cedar Avenue that were not ticketed for the first day after a snow emergency. Few people used the parking spaces, so the city may not offer free parking again this winter.