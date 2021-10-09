TOLEDO, Ohio — John Richardson kicked five field goals, including a 29-yarder with 26 seconds remaining in the game, and Northern Illinois rallied last in a 22-20 victory over Toledo in Mid-American Conference play on Saturday.

In a game that saw six lead changes, Toledo (3-3, 1-1) used Dequan Finn's 11-yard TD toss to Devin Maddox to grab a 20-19 lead with 3:35 left to play. The Rockets were stopped on their two-point try. Rocky Lombardi took over from there, directing a nine-play, 60-yard game-winning drive. A pass interference penalty and Lombardi's 34-yard strike to Tyrice Richie on back-to-back plays gave the Huskies (4-2, 2-0) the ball at the Rockets' 7-yard line, setting the stage for Richardson.

Richardson's field goals covered 43, 26 and 43, respectively, in the first half. He kicked a 47-yarder with 6:19 left to play. Northern Illinois' lone touchdown was a 37-yard run by Antario Brown with 36 seconds left in the first half, giving the Huskies a 16-14 lead. Brown finished with 93 yards on 24 carries. Richie had eight catches for 98 yards. Lombardi was 14-of-24 passing for 154 yards with one interception.

Bryant Koback's 40-yard TD run gave Toledo a 7-6 lead with 4:55 left in the second quarter. Finn's 75-yard scoring strike to Koback put the Rockets up 14-9 with 2:25 left before halftime. Koback ran for 91 yards on 12 carries and caught two passes for 85 yards. Finn completed 10 of 17 passes for 186 yards.

