Rhett Pitlick scored two goals in the opening period to lead the No. 3 Gophers men's hockey team to a 3-2 victory over the U.S. under-18 team on Thursday afternoon in an exhibition game at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The sophomore forward got his first goal just over a minute into the game on a breakaway. Defenseman Jackson LaCombe found Pitlick with a long pass at mid-ice. From there Pitlick sped straight up the slot and beat goalie Carsen Musser from close range. His second goal, shorthanded at 16:47, put Minnesota ahead 3-1 and proved to be the winner.

In-between, future Gopher Oliver Moore, of Mounds View, had a power-play goal from the U.S. team at 10:44 of the first and Matthew Knies scored for the Gophers at 14:01.

Will Vote had the second goal for the U.S. team, which had pulled its goalie for an extra attacker, with 1:52 to play in the third. Moore had one of the assists.

Justen Close started in goal for Minnesota and had eight saves until he was lifted with 8:45 left in the second. Owen Bartoszkiewicz replaced him and stopped 17 shots.

Musser, of Sherburn, Minn., made 28 saves for the U.S. team.

The U.S. team, based in Plymouth, Mich., is 24-6 after losing for the first time in 11 games against Division I opponents.