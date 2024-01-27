Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Noah Reynolds scored 34 points as Green Bay beat Detroit Mercy 78-64 on Saturday.

Reynolds had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Phoenix (14-9, 9-3 Horizon League). David Douglas Jr. scored 24 points while shooting 7 for 9 (6 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Titans (0-22, 0-11) were led in scoring by Jayden Stone, who finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Marcus Tankersley added 17 points and four assists for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Edoardo Del Cadia finished with 13 points.

