It was during joint practices against the San Francisco 49ers last week that the Vikings provided some hints that their defense won't be an embarrassment this season.

During these practices, new edge rusher Za'Darius Smith was a monster and fellow pass-rushing savant Danielle Hunter was healthy and being Danielle again. If these two flourish as edge rushers on the field and bosom buddies off it, the Vikings will apply consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. And that will help every level of the 3-4 defense they plan to employ this season.

Their health will be closely watched, as Hunter missed all of 2020 and played in just seven games last season, and Smith appeared in just one. The Vikings believe they have good backups in Patrick Jones II and D.J. Wonnum.

But what should warm the hearts of Vikings fans who have watched their defense get gashed on the ground the past two seasons is that there were also signs of run-stopping ability. Dalvin Tomlinson and free-agent signee Harrison Phillips were a force in the middle, slowing down a 49ers team that likes to run the ball. Phillips, who reported to camp riding a scooter (imagine a 307-pound guy on two wheels), looks to be a quality addition.

And that is a positive development for the defense. A 3-4 interior lineman must control his gap while overpowering offensive linemen — or occupy two blockers — so linebackers like Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks can attack and make plays. Phillips looks like he's the man for the job. Veteran Jonathan Bullard, who has experience in the 3-4 scheme, has been added to help with depth.

If the Vikings have the right pieces and system in place to boost the defense, they are a threat for double-digit wins and are a tougher out in the postseason.

It was Kendricks whose statement of the moment — "I don't think a fear-based organization is the way to go" — summed up the end of the Mike Zimmer's tenure as head coach.

There's nothing wrong with having a fear-based defense that will make opposing offensive coordinators sweat.

That hasn't been the case lately. The defense has been 30th and 27th in yardage allowed (26th and 27th in rushing yardage) over the last two seasons. It was a defense that lacked bite. Four of the last five Super Bowl winners had DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) numbers in the top half off the league, and three of those were in the top five.

No one is concerned about the Vikings offense in 2022. In fact, quarterback Kirk Cousins could be in line for a career year now that he has a like-minded head coach in Kevin O'Connell on board. But they will make the playoffs — and perhaps go on a little run — if defensive coordinator Ed Donatell can bring back the bite, particularly when it comes to stopping the run.

It's hard to win games if you fall behind and opponents can kill the clock by running the ball down your throat. Last year's Vikings also surrendered a mind-numbing 14 touchdowns and eight field goals within the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarters. That must change.

There are also reasons to worry. Is Cam Dantzler's strong camp a sign he has changed for the good, or will he revert to his inconsistent play once the regular season starts? Will rookie Andrew Booth Jr., currently nursing a sore ankle, eventually take over for him? Rookie safety Lewis Cine, who flashes all the talent to be a human missile, has not pushed past Cam Bynum to join Harrison Smith at safety. And how will Kendricks adapt to the new scheme?

When a defense like the Vikings underperforms as much as it did last season, there is plenty to fix. There are signs that they have the right tools for the job, but no one will be sure until Week 1 when Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers hands off to Aaron Jones on Sept. 11.