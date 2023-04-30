So you've gobbled up Charlaine Harris' Sookie Stackhouse series and you're still craving more vampire fare? Then dig into Gloria Duke's "When Life Gives You Vampires."

Books about vampires run the gamut, of course, and there are plenty of options, but Duke's breezy novel has a twist on the bloodsucker that you wouldn't think would work, yet it does: a vampire with body image problems.

Lily Baines doesn't like her curves and that dislike pretty much taints her outlook on everything, particularly men and relationships. So when she meets handsome, smoldering Tristan, she can't help but question his interest. Surely he could have anyone he wanted, so why her?

She is right to question, but not his attraction. Tristan is a vampire, and he accidentally turns her into one, which not only wreaks havoc with how she sees herself — she's now stuck with a body that will never change — but dredges up issues around consent. Did he use his vampire powers to drink her blood without her permission?

Complicating all of this is a vampire council that frowns on creating new vampires, and the council's leader, who has a longtime grudge against Tristan.

It all might sound like a bit much to hang on a vampire tale, but Duke pulls it off by keeping the tone light while incorporating what makes the Sookie Stackhouse series a success: plenty of surprises and steamy vampire sex.

Maren Longbella is a Star Tribune copy editor.

When Life Gives You Vampires

By: Gloria Duke.

Publisher: Sourcebooks, 336 pages, $15.99.