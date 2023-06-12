The 76th annual Tony Awards start with host Ariana DeBose opening a script book, only to find no words inside. It was a not-so-subtle nod to Sunday evening's big challenge: How will Broadway throw its grandest party of the year during a strike by the Writers Guild of America?

The answer was soon clear. Immediately after the backstage bit, DeBose stepped into a high-energy dance routine that started in the lobby of the luscious United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights, where she jumped off a small flight of stairs and into the arms of a trustworthy partner. She then shifted into the main room where she continued to set the tone for an evening of high kicks and occasional trips.

De Bose, who also hosted in 2022, was transparent with the audience, revealing how the evening would proceed without a pre-written dialogue and little use of the teleprompters.

"If you thought last year was a bit unhinged, I say, 'Darlings, buckle up,'" she said.

About 45 minutes into the show, DeBose reminded the audience just how clumsy things could get. She couldn't read the notes scribbled on one wrist, which means she didn't know who she was introducing as the next presenters.

"Please welcome whoever walks on stage next," she said.

I'm guessing Angela Lansbury, the 1988 host who also had to deal with a writers' strike, had better handwriting. But I doubt the late legend had the same brand of spunk and heart-warming humility that the "West Side Story" Oscar winner exhibited.

It was hard for any big stars to display their egos. Without pre-written jokes, presenters had to simply read off the nominations and make sure they didn't suffer a wardrobe malfunction.

Even big celebrations seemed muted.

Lifetime achievement awards to Joel Grey and John Kander, which were presented on Pluto TV before the primetime telecast on CBS, were void of live testimonials from lots of famous friends. They had all the glamour of a Elks Club luncheon. But that didn't stop Grey from milking the moment, accepting his honor from daughter Jennifer Grey with the opening lines of Willkommen" from "Cabaret."

DeBose and Julianne Hough paid tribute to Kander and Grey later in the evening by hotfooting it to "Hot Honey Rag" from "Chicago."

Several winners later in the evening proved they could come up with pretty good lines all on their own. Patrick Marber accepted his award for directing the play "Leopoldstadt" by grousing about how cameras failed to capture close-ups of him and his nominees in the audience.

"No one wants to see our ugly faces. Not even the director of this show," Marber said. "We belong in the dark, we belong backstage. They made the right decision."

Several people onstage declared their support for striking writers, but they were more inclined to use the microphone to rail against intolerance.

Michael Arden, who won for directing the musical "Parade," got one of the heartiest responses of the night when he railed against those who had bullied him as a kid. Several of his lines were bleeped, but based on the thunderous applause, he must have used all the right profanities.

Actor Denee Benton got a huge response as well when she referred to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as "grand wizard."

J. Harrison Ghee ("Some Like It Hot") and Alex Newell ("Shucked") gave impassioned speeches when they became the first non-binary performers to win Tonys for acting.

The night relied more than usual on production numbers, which meant extending the invite list to non-nominated shows.

"A Beautiful Noise" got shut out of all categories, but its catalog of Neil Diamond classics were too irresistible. In one of the night's giddiest moments, cameras captured audience members Barry Manilow, Sara Bareilles and Lin-Manuel Miranda all singing along to "Sweet Caroline."

The "Funny Girl" revival was not in the running since it opened too early for the 2023 consideration. But Sunday's show just had to spotlight Lea Michele, who has gotten great buzz since taking over the role of Fanny Brice from Beanie Feldstein. The former "Glee" star didn't disappoint, defining defiance with "Don't Rain On My Parade."

We also got a proper tribute to "The Phantom of the Opera," which closed in April after becoming the longest-running show in Broadway history.

In the evening's smartest move, producers recruited Joaquina Kalukango to sing the musical's "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again" during the "In Memoriam" section. It ended with a shot of Lansbury, who happened to host the Tonys the year "Phantom" won for Best Musical.

Theater lovers may no longer be able to see that chandelier drop at the Majestic Theater in New York, but the Tonys ceremony on Sunday evening proved there was still plenty of reasons for viewers to make the trip East. Turns out the sales pitch needs less pre-written banter than we thought.