'The Spencer Sisters'

There's nothing novel about this Canadian export in which a mother-daughter team alternate between bickering and bonding while solving little mysteries. But it's highly appealing, thanks to sharp writing and perfect casting. Stacey Farber, playing an ex-cop forced to move back home, shows off seven shades of surliness. She's at her testiest (and most amusing) when having to deal with her fussy mom, portrayed by Rochester native Lea Thompson, best known for "Caroline in the City" and "Back to the Future." Watching the two exchange insults is more compelling than seeing them bring down criminals. It's "Gilmore Girls," but with Lorelai and Rory at each other's throats. 8 p.m. Wednesday, WUCW, Ch. 23

'Gen V'

This spinoff of "The Boys," set at a college for mutants, is determined to be the most disturbing superhero series on TV. Early episodes in which one character accidentally kills her parents and another has to purge to tap into her powers, indicate it'll meet the stomach-turning goal. Prime Video

'Toy Story Funday Football'

I'm not sure how many families want to use beloved animated characters to help get their kids hooked on a violent sport. Those who do will want to revolve Sunday breakfast around this weird experiment in which the Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars showdown in London will be replicated in the "Toy Story" world through AI technology. I may tune in just to see if Mr. Potato Head gets "sacked." 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus

'Heist 88'

Courtney B. Vance plays a con man who recruits a group of young bankers to pull off a robbery that relies more on guts than brains. The actual caper is not very compelling, but you get lessons in acting every time Vance interacts with Keesha Sharp, his co-star in "The People v. O.J. Simpson," and the always formidable Keith David. 8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'Unsolved Mysteries: Behind the Legacy'

The real mystery is how this cheesy, overly dramatic show managed to stay on the network schedule for a dozen years. This documentary, which is mostly less-than-thrilling memories from the creators and crew, doesn't offer many clues. But those who have affection for '80s and '90s TV may enjoy the trip down memory lane. Alamo Drafthouse in Woodbury will host a screening at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Also available on Pluto TV starting Thursday.