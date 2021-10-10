The Photographer

By Mary Dixie Carter. (Minotaur Books, 305 pages, $14.99.)

This book is, in a word, creepy. This fun and fascinating take on how far people will go to get what they want will take you into a world of obsession and manipulation that will make your head spin.

Delta is a lovely young photographer who is making ends meet by photographing the birthday parties and other events of the New York City elite. Her talent, unbeknown to her subjects, is doctoring the photos to put the best possible spin on the occasion. Tears are erased, frowns turned into smiles. She creates happiness where it may be sadly lacking.

Happiness is surely sadly lacking in her lonely life. But when she visits the exclusive home of Amelia and Fritz to photograph their daughter's special day, she pictures herself in those photos as part of the family, an insider looking out. And so it begins.

She cozies up to the family, babysitting and running errands for the couple and befriending their teenage girl, eventually becoming an integral part of their family.

Then she finds that Amelia yearns for another child but cannot seem to carry one to full term.

It's not hard to picture where this is going, and Delta gets her wish — only with lies, twists and turns that show that a fantasy life, like photos, can be manipulated into reality if you can see in your mind what the final picture will be.