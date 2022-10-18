"Only Built for Infinity Links," Quavo and Takeoff (Quality Control Music)

The nephew-uncle duo, Takeoff and Quavo, have joined forces in their debut as a duo.

While there have been whisperings of the Atlanta rap trio Migos splitting up for good, there has been no official announcement of their disbandment. Instead, Takeoff and Quavo released "Only Built for Infinity Links," without the third Migos member, Offset.

The album begins with "Two Infinity Links," a solid opener addressing the rappers' familial bond — a forever, or an infinity bond that runs in their blood, literally. The song sets the tone for the rest of the 18-song album which could do without a couple of filler songs in a mostly listenable but uncreative debut for the duo.

Quavo and Takeoff sound their best when they rhyme about their invincible bond in songs like "Hotel Lobby." Co-written by rapper Travis Scott and co-produced by Murda Beatz, "Hotel Lobby," almost has a western southern guitar riff interwoven with Migos' signature trap production. Takeoff raps about Quavo, "I call him twin 'cause that be my brother."

Standouts on the album also include "To the Bone," featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, a fun trap club song that sounds like it would be perfect for summer or to dance to on TikTok. "Mixy" is a change-up from high energy on the album — it slows down as much as trap music can and speaks from the heart about a relationship that has soured featuring R&B songstress Summer Walker.

Overall, "Only Built for Infinity Links," is an album curated for Migos fans featuring heavy hitters in the R&B/rap genre like Gucci Mane in an intense, self-confident "Us vs. Them" and "Chocolate" featuring Gunna and Young Thug. But the album doesn't jump through hoops to diversify Migos' very successful music formula to draw in new audiences.

