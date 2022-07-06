AUSTIN, Texas — Review of Uvalde school massacre finds missed chances, says police should have found way 'to stop the killing and dying'.
Most Read
-
Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland seriously injured after July 3 boating accident
-
Gunfire hitting 7, fireworks as weapons unnerve Minneapolis
-
How a Minneapolis landscaper turned his urban yard into a food forest
-
Police: Parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting in Wisconsin
-
Minn. House leader: DFLers stayed quiet about edible law to aid passing