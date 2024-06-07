If death is inevitable, who wouldn't want to die in the stately environs of a mega-yacht in Miami harbor?

Bobo Donati, for one. The billionaire patriarch of a family that loves his money more than they love him simply doesn't want to go to the great beyond. That's especially true now that his impatient relations keep vigil at his bedside, traipsing in in their glam getups to periodically ask, "Is this it?"

To their chagrin, nearly every time Bobo seems to flatline, Nurse Laurie (Anna Hashizume) brings him back or the run-on story, somehow, gives him a new lease on life.

Steven Epp plays an antic Bobo in "Johnny Skeeky; or the Remedy for Everything." He and Bradley Greenwald co-direct and co-star in this 21st-century update of Puccini's comic 1918 one-act opera, "Gianni Schicchi." The 95-minute show runs through July 7 at the Ritz Theater under the aegis of Theatre Latté Da.

"Skeeky" flashes back to the glory days of the late Theatre de La Jeune Lune, of which Epp was a co-founder and where the Baldwin Sisters and Momoko Tanno etched indelible operatic performances in a theatrical setting.

Epp and Greenwald similarly introduce a grab bag of stage silliness from the commedia dell'arte tradition in "Skeeky." But that humor is all undergirded by exquisite artistry (even if that artistry occasionally needs tightening and clarity). Epp and Greenwald have kept but recontextualized Puccini's music, including the opera's most famous aria, "O, mio babbino caro," which gets a brilliant rendition by Hashizume.

And the show has a gifted cast, with the likes of Norah Long as Bobo's daughter Verna, Erin Capello as Buffy and James Ramlet as Waldo. Kudos also to Jay Albright, who is a quiet deadpan riot as Dennis, the luster of boats.

The action mostly takes place in Bobo's bedroom as his craven relatives seek out his will. But after they realize that they have been left out of it, they enlist the services of Johnny Skeeky, an expert impersonator and forger who also is Bobo's long-lost friend, to create a counterfeit will. Skeeky, of course, is sneaky, and has his own ideas about what to do with Bobo's estate (if he ever dies).

"Skeeky" has ghosts of the stars' stage histories. Epp's memorable roles include the title characters in French playwright Moliere's "Tartuffe" and variations of "The Misanthrope." He brings shades of those scowls to his witty Bobo. Epp also is adept at milking moments for physical comedy, and his locked jaw, his guttural moans and even his Marx Brothers gait draw hoots.

Similarly, Greenwald's many roles include being Frog in "A Year With Frog and Toad," which is playing at the Children's Theatre Company for another week. He brings shades of amphibian bonhomie to this counterfeit friend.

Comparatively fresh talent Hashizume stars opposite the equally impressive Felix Aguilar Tomlinson as Dr. Ricky, who also is Bobo's grandson. Ricky's back story is that he's Mexican and was adopted as a child after being knocked out of a pinata. Did I mention that "Skeeky" is broad and sometimes needs a dramaturge?

Still, there's a fair amount of credit to go around. The music, conducted by Sonja Thompson, is beautiful and engaging. Similarly, Benjamin Olsen's elegant stateroom scenography and Sonya Berlovitz's yacht-wear costumes are easy on the eyes and evocatively transporting.

Whenever artists revive or update classics, they always ask: Why this particular show and why now? "Skeeky" celebrates a great aria, and gives new talent an opportunity to shine. The elegant production also reminds us of the depth of the Twin Cities talent pool, even as it entertainingly fluffs some Jeune Lune memories.

'Johnny Skeeky'

When: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends July 7. Masks required for Sunday matinees.

Where: Ritz Theater, 345 13th Av. NE., Mpls.

Tickets: $35-$68. 612-339-3003 or latteda.org.