From the moment that the title character, Delphine Jones — working her crap barista job for crap pay at a crappy coffeehouse — takes action, you'll be hooked. Dumping a hot cup of coffee on a supercilious and insulting customer is probably not recommended in real life, but in a novel, well, it gets things going.

Delphine is fired, of course, and whips off her apron, burns all her bridges (hollering at her boss, who is also crap) and storms off — to what? To her rundown apartment where she lives with her seemingly demented father and her 11-year-old daughter. She's got no plans, but finally, first time in years, Delphine is spurred to action.

Beth Morrey's novel is an exercise in hope, determination and perseverance, as Delphine — forced 12 years ago to drop out of school at age 16 because of her pregnancy — begins to look at her life and realize she still has possibilities. Starting with — going back to school?

"Delphine Jones Takes a Chance" is a delightful read, with wonderful minor characters that fill out the story — a feisty elderly French woman, a sweet and generous Eritrean cafe owner and his wife, a washed-up-actress-turned-schoolteacher who is suddenly given another chance.

And then there's Delphine's daughter, Em, who, with her "pirate smile" and her willful ways, steals every scene she's in. What a fun read.

Delphine Jones Takes a Chance

By: Beth Morrey.

Publisher: Putnam, 321 pages, $27.