Nostalgia always tastes a little sweeter at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand. That even proved true with the grungy, dark, angsty rock bands that kicked off this year's concert series Thursday.

The first of two '90s-flashback lineups leading off the fair's grandstand schedule — Counting Crows and the Wallflowers take over Friday — Alice in Chains was paired with fellow Clinton-era rock radio darlings Bush on opening night. Sandwiched between them were '00s-era hitmakers Breaking Benjamin, who helped bring out more "kids" (i.e., fans in their 30s). It's a formula that worked well.

For starters, the lineup helped bring back "normal" numbers to the grandstand after last year's tentative return post-COVID.

More than 11,000 people attended, more than three-quarters filling the grandstand. This weekend's concerts might mark something of a tide change for fair bookings, with Gen-X fans poised to take over from boomers as the prime demographic for nostalgic grandstand rock shows.

Thursday's show did not feel anything like a tired old affair, though. Each band stuck close to playing greatest-hits sets, sure, but all three did so with genuine roar and enthusiasm.

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale seemed thrilled playing to a nearly full crowd that turned out early and cheered on "Machinehead," "Comedown" and "Glycerine." He showed his excitement — and fitness! — by running all the way up to the very top of the grandstand stand, singing the whole way. And that's after the British rocker (and Gwen Stefani's ex-husband) apparently pigged out on fair grub.

"I have a disgusting love for Oreos that are deep-fried," Rossdale said on stage with a visible wince. "What was I thinking?"

Thrashier and more metallic than the other two bands — with primary singer Benjamin Burley sometimes growling deep and scary enough to get a job at the fair's haunted house — Breaking Benjamin were a bit of an odd fit. A sizable chunk of the crowd was clearly there for them, though, evidenced by the big audience singalongs in a pyro-laced "Give Me a Sign" and "Breath."

Burley proved to be a versatile singer, with an impressively dramatic take on Queen's "Who Wants to Live Forever" during an acoustic segment. He was also charmingly humble about opening for Alice in Chains, which he said was the first band he saw in concert at age 15.

Twenty years after the death of lead singer Layne Staley, AIC remains a surprisingly potent live act under the leadership of guitarist, songwriter and co-vocalist Jerry Cantrell. Replacement singer William DuVall convincingly channeled Staley's distinguished, dirty howl in "Man in the Box," the "Singles" soundtrack highlight "Would?" and "Rooster" — the latter two saved till the end for a big finish.

Cantrell stepped up powerfully to the mic in "No Excuses," and he and the band paid tribute to both Staley and late bassist Mike Starr. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in February, was also honored via a big smiley photo on drummer Sean Kinney's kickdrum.

With those reminders of all the '90s rockers lost prematurely, Thursday's nostalgia fix seemed all the more sweet in the end.