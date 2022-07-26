Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a recap of Reusse's trip to Cooperstown for the Baseball Hall of Fame induction weekend. After plenty of adventure and conversations, a grateful Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat could probably use a little peace and quiet for the next couple weeks.

Plus Reusse wonders about the timing of Byron Buxton's All-Star break procedure, considers the cost/benefit of Miguel Sano rejoining the team and once again expresses his disdain for the process of Vikings training camp.

