Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, starting with a conversation about when Anthony Edwards' concept of trying to play every game became such a novel idea in the NBA.

Plus Reusse and Rand have some optimism for the 2023 Twins as the full squad prepares for spring workouts and their first game Saturday. This is very much a wait-and-see team, but the pieces are there for a successful season.

And some Gophers basketball thoughts — followed by one big Reusse hockey take.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports