Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a dissection of the weekend in Minnesota sports.

The Vikings escaped London with a 28-25 win over the Saints with the help of several penalty flags, an upright and a crossbar. Rand makes the point that not much has changed with the Vikings except their record; Reusse notes that while that might be true, it's the nature of the NFL.

Plus they dig into the Gophers' disappointing loss to Purdue, the shakeup in Wisconsin, what exactly Carlos Correa meant and whether the Loons can hang on and make the playoffs.

