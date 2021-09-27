Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look back at another unpredictable and packed weekend of Minnesota sports.We didn't expect to lead the show with Gophers vs. Bowling Green, but when the home team loses 14-10 as a 31-point favorite things change. Minnesota was beyond flat on offense, made multiple special teams miscues and drew little inspiration from coach P.J. Fleck — whose in-game decisions were questionable as well — in the shocking defeat.

On the flip side, the Vikings won their first game of the season in impressive fashion, scoring the final 23 points against Seattle in a 30-17 victory. Good blocking. One of Kirk Cousins' best games. A defense that shut out Seattle after a shaky start. And solid special teams. Those are not things the Vikings have come to count on since the start of last season, but they were in full supply as the Vikings finally defeated Russell Wilson.

Plus: The Lynx were knocked out of the playoffs far more quickly than they would have liked, losing 89-76 to Chicago in Sunday's single elimination quarterfinal playoff game. And the Twins managed to help the Yankees in the playoffs, even in this year.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports