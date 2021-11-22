Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. It was a mostly positive set of results in Minnesota, including:

The Vikings held off the Packers 34-31 thanks to some late-game heroics and some good fortune that included getting the benefit of a few critical officiating calls. Reusse says Vikings fans can't complain about the referees after that one. Rand notes how the narrative today would be totally different had a late Kirk Cousins interception not been overturned upon review. But the bottom line is Minnesota took a huge win and evened its record at 5-5.

The Gophers gave themselves a chance at the Big Ten West title with a breezy 35-14 win over Indiana on Saturday. Now the path is clear: If Iowa loses to Nebraska, Purdue defeats Indiana and the Gophers beat Wisconsin next weekend, Minnesota will be the Big Ten West champion. Just don't ask Patrick what the name of the Gophers stadium is.

Minnesota United started fast in its playoff game Sunday against Portland, but the Timbers controlled the final 70 minutes of the match in a 3-1 result that ended the Loons' season.

Three wins in a row for the Timberwolves have helped change the narrative on that season, at least for now.

