Host Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse for a look back at the biggest stories of the weekend and a look ahead at what's to come.

It was a double dose of good news for Minnesota fans when it comes to the playoffs: The Wolves controlled Game 1 against Memphis for almost all of the 48 minutes in earning a 130-117 road victory, while the Wild earned three points over the weekend to secure a playoff berth. It's just the third time in their combined history that the Wild and Wolves have made the playoffs in the same year.

We should savor this postseason because the way the Twins look through nine games, there won't be any October baseball. They have just 51 hits in nine games and injuries are already mounting.

