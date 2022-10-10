Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports. The Vikings started fast and then needed more fourth-quarter magic to hold off the Bears. The end result, though, is a 4-1 start and a spot in control of the NFC North.

Reusse then expands on his list of 62 Twins seasons, all of which he graded. The 2022 team was not spared in his assessment, even if it was far from the very worst.

Plus thoughts on Minnesota United saving its season and earning a playoff spot with a win Sunday and the excitement building for Gophers men's hockey.

