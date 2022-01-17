Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at the big stories in sports. But first Reusse regales us with some thoughts on traveling several hours in the middle of winter to watch youth hockey tournaments.

Reusse and Rand get into the Vikings coach/GM search and how the popular narrative in the last week has been to dump on fired Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer.

Plus some thoughts on the NFL playoffs and the Timberwolves, who beat the Steph Curry-less Warriors quite handily on Sunday evening.

