Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports and a look ahead to Monday Night Football between the Vikings and Bears.
- Reusse was trying to watch the Wolves game Friday against the Lakers and was succeeding — until his ESPN feed, along with the feeds of other YouTube TV subscribers, cut out over a dispute with Disney-owned channels. They returned a couple days later, but the latest streaming fiasco only serves to remind us of the sports TV nightmare that exists now, Reusse said.
- At least he will be able to watch the Vikings game Monday, which is on ESPN. But he won't see corner Bashaud Breeland, who was cut over the weekend after a verbal altercation at practice.
- Reusse and Rand also touch on the Wolves' four-game winning streak and the increasing rise in COVID cases across sports.
