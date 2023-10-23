All the millennial dads and moms who brought their kids out to Blink-182's St. Paul concert this past May don't have to worry about the band's next show falling on a school night.

The reignited pop-punk trio have confirmed an Aug. 6 stop at Target Center as part of a summer 2024 tour. News of the tour arrived Monday following Friday's release of the group's new album, "One More Time…" — its first LP in a decade with singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge, who rejoined the band for last year's tour.

Tickets for the Minneapolis date go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Pre-sale options begin Tuesday at 10 a.m., including high-buck VIP packages. Tour promoter Live Nation is not revealing prices.

Another punky trio from Southern California, Pierce the Veil, will serve as opening act on the tour, which is taking over stadiums in several other cities, including Los Angeles and San Diego.

Led by the hooky single "Dance With Me," "One More Time…" earned generally favorable reviews last week with its predictable mix of slapstick, juvenile humor and lovelorn sweetness, as defined by Blink hits of the 2000s such as "All the Small Things" and "I Miss You." Nostalgia for those youthful tunes boiled over for this past year's tour, when the band packed Xcel Energy Center.