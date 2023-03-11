7:30 p.m. Saturday vs. New York Red Bulls * Apple TV, 1500-AM

Preview: The Loons trained on a still-slippery Allianz Field pitch last Saturday during a rare and early bye week and now could be playing on it in falling snow. Multiple inches are forecast for the club's home opener after their 1-0 season-opening victory at FC Dallas two weeks ago. "We got a good start last week, let's not go and ruin it," coach Adrian Heath said. "Let's make sure we're ready and make sure we have the appropriate footwear. I don't want people playing in slippers." Old-school Heath is a proponent of metal-studded soccer "boots" he wore in his playing days.

Update: The Loons enter 1-0-0 while Red Bulls are 0-1-1 and goalless after a 1-0 loss at Orlando in their season opener two weeks ago and a 0-0 draw with Nashville at home last week.… Loons starting striker Luis Amarilla returned to training this last week after missing the season opener because he was in Paraguay getting his U.S. green card. Restricted DP Mender Garcia started in his place and scored the game's only goal at Dallas. Heath called Amarilla "available for selection" and termed Wil Trapp (ribs) and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (hamstring strain) both "fit and healthy" after training on Friday.

Other injuries: The Loons list defenders Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), Doneil Henry (thigh), Brent Kallman (thigh), Mikael Marques (ankle) and Ryen Jiba (knee) as out injured and midfielder Emanuel Reynoso as suspended. Red Bulls list Cameron Harper out with a concussion and Dru Yearwood, Serge Ngoma and Matt Nocita all out with hamstring injuries.