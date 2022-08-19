The accolades keep coming for Sylvia Fowles, who Friday was given the WNBA's Kim Perrot Sportsmanship award.

The Lynx center, who just finished her 15th and final season, received 36 votes from a national panel of 56 sports writers and sports broadcasters.

Seattle guard Briann January, who is in her 14th and final season, finished second with eight votes.

The award is given to the player who exemplifies the ideas of sportsmanship on the court, including ethical behavior, fair play and integrity. It is named after the late Kim Perrot, a part of the Houston Comets' first two WNBA title teams, who passed away in August of 1999 after a seven-month battle with cancer.

Fowles finished her career No. 1 in league history in rebounds (4,002) and shooting percentage (.599). She was a two-time league champion, a two-time finals MVP and the 2017 regular season MVP. She was named defensive player of the league four times and was a four-time Olympic goal medalist.

Kim Perrot Award voting

Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx, 36

Briann January, Seattle Storm, 8

Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever, 3

Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles Sparks, 3

Alysha Clark, Washington Mystics, 2

Shey Peddy, Phoenix Suns, 2

Allisha Gray, Dallas Wings, 1

A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces, 1