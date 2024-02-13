Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Retired St. Louis Cardinals All-Star pitcher Adam Wainwright has joined the MLB Network as an on-air analyst.

Wainwright will make his debut on opening day, March 28, the network said Tuesday. He will work the Cardinals' game against San Francisco at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 20.

Wainwright went 200-128 with a 3.53 ERA in 18 major league seasons, all with the Cardinals. The 42-year-old right-hander got his 200th win in his final pitching appearance against Milwaukee on Sept. 18.

Other MLB analysts include Yonder Alonso, Alex Avila, Jake Peavy, Albert Pujols and Chris Young.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB