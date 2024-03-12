RIFLE, Colo. ? A judge on Monday ended a temporary restraining order U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert had sought against her ex-husband at her request.

During a court hearing in Rifle, Colorado, Rep. Boebert asked Judge Jonathan Pototsky to vacate the order she had requested against Jayson Bobert, saying they had come to a ''strict'' agreement she hopes he will follow, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent reported.

Rep. Boebert asked for the restraining order last month after accusing Jayson Boebert of threatening to harm her and entering the family's home without permission, the latest in a series of flare-ups between her and Jayson Boebert.

Rep. Boebert, a far-right Republican and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump, switched districts in December to escape a tough reelection bid, and cited the family turmoil as another reason for her move from the Colorado town of Silt to Windsor in her new district.

In her request, she mentioned their Jan. 6 argument in a restaurant where Jayson Boebert claimed she had hit him ? a claim he later recanted and that police eventually said was unfounded.