Waterparks, riverboats and ... fine dining? That's the plan for a new destination coming to Wisconsin Dells, thanks in part to local restaurant group Morrissey Hospitality, which will open the Original 1855 Dawn Manor Restaurant in January 2025 with Uphoff Resorts.

The new project is inside the historic (and relocated) Dawn Manor and will be a period-themed restaurant, bar and speakeasy. According to a release, the house was built in 1855 by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, "a personal friend of Lincoln's and a signer of the Wisconsin Constitution." Past guests included Frank Lloyd Wright, Agnes Moorehead and Andrew Carnegie.

Just a few miles from the home's original site, the house is being re-created with many original materials, including the Potsdam sandstone exterior, stained glass, hardware, handmade grand staircase and more. The new era of Dawn Manor will span more than 12,000 square feet, including a three-story restaurant with seven themed dining rooms that explore different areas of 19th-century history.

Wisconsin chefs Justin Draper and Jayson Pettit will draw inspiration from the era to create the all-day American menu. In addition to the food, there will be roaming musical and theatrical performers to enhance the experience. The lower level will warp ahead to a 1930s speakeasy with Prohibition-era cocktails, entertainment and a wine cave. Outside, an expansive patio deck will overlook Mirror Lake with views of the dam.

Back home, Morrissey Hospitality is the group behind the St. Paul Grill, St. Paul Hotel, Tria, Freight House Restaurant and more.

Nashville Coop brings chicken and spice to Richfield

Nashville Coop in Richfield is open for business (6600 Penn Av. S., nashvillecoop.com). Back in early June, the spicy chicken finger restaurant teased that the announcement was imminent, but instead quietly opened its doors last week and will host an official grand opening July 11. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., this location joins the original in St. Paul and another in Stadium Village along with a lineup of Nashville Coop food trucks.

Founded by Arif Mohamed and his father Mohamed Omer in the summer of 2020, the two devised a recipe that married the hot chicken trend with Ethiopian spices to create a new fried chicken sensation that's been racking up devotees ever since.

Mad Chicken's first Minneapolis location underway

One more note from the spicy chicken beat. For those wondering what's going on with all the construction inside the longtime Army Navy Surplus store in the Warehouse District (28 N. 4th St., Mpls.), it's the about-to-be home of the state's first Mad Chicken. In addition to the suddenly inescapable fried tenders, there are also wings, waffle fries, mac and cheese and more. The Milwaukee-based chain has been in expansion mode with 20 open or about-to-be-open restaurants. Look for an opening later this summer.

Hope Breakfast Bar finally opens in Woodbury

Hope Breakfast Bar, the all-day breakfast restaurant from Brian and Sarah Ingram's Purpose Restaurants, has opened its newest location at 1930 Donegal Drive in Woodbury. The opening comes on the heels of a new Edina location, which joined outposts in Eagan, St. Louis Park and the original in St. Paul.

The fast-expanding local restaurant group will also open a Hope Breakfast Bar and the pasta-focused restaurant Salt and Flour in the new North Loop Green development in Minneapolis (350 N. 5th St., Mpls.). The Ingrams also own and operate Apostle Supper Club in downtown St. Paul and the Gnome Craft Pub in Cathedral Hill.

The first Hope Breakfast Bar opened in fall 2019 in a historic fire station. The Ingrams have said, "We launched with a mission to give back to our community. In 2020, our lives were changed forever as we pivoted from a for-profit restaurant to a community kitchen following the first pandemic shutdown." At its inception, the restaurant was committed to giving 3% of profits to a nonprofit arm. The nonprofit was ultimately dissolved, but the Ingrams' charity work continues. Hope Breakfast Bar also stocks prayer cards on its tables for guests interested to fill out and leave behind.

The new Woodbury location is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

T.J. Hooligan's expanding to Eden Prairie

Prior Lake's T.J. Hooligan's, the self-described "Applebees on steroids," is coming to Eden Prairie. The neighborhood pub with grub is taking over the former Campiello's space at 6411 City West Pkwy., right off Shady Oak Road.

Open since 1983, the restaurant sports an expansive menu with everything from breakfast biscuits and gravy to boom boom shrimp, burgers and balsamic-glazed chicken flatbread.

Hooligan's has been open since 1983, but was purchased two years ago by Mike Newlin. The Business Journal reports that the massive 5,470-square-foot Eden Prairie restaurant with the spectacular patio will undergo a massive remodeling to take it from the Italian countryside to a more Irish pub-style space. Look for a mid-September opening.

Puralima opening third location

The fast-casual Mexican spot Puralima, from the founder of Crisp & Green and Stalk & Spade, is opening its third location July 13 at 740 E. Lake St. in Wayzata. The Chipotle-esque eatery serves up tacos, burritos, bowls and salads with a variety of toppings and bases, from al pastor-style cauliflower and ahi tuna to the more traditional carnitas and barbacoa. More locations are on the horizon: Puralima's website teases upcoming restaurants in Blaine, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Woodbury. Hours at the Wayzata restaurant will be from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thai Basil in Stillwater has closed

After 10 years of serving Thai cuisine just off Hwy. 36 in Stillwater, Thai Basil has closed. The Pioneer Press reports that chef/owner Phouvanh "Pooh" Soderquist and her husband sold the building. Soderquist opened Thai Basil restaurant after leaving her stake in the longtime St. Paul restaurant Pad Thai on Grand.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to our loyal customers who have supported us," Soderquist said in a message to fans.