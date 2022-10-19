Jinx Tea, Folly Coffee join forces

Coffee lovers and tea lovers now have common ground at the Folly Coffee Cafe & Jinx Tea Bar. Now open in Minneapolis' Linden Hills neighborhood, the space at 4503 France Av. S. was a standalone Jinx Tea Bar before closing temporarily to renovate for the new joint venture. The menu highlights both local companies. Jinx serves iced teas, bubble teas, nitro-infused teas, carbonated teas and more, while the Folly menu features its fruit-forward house bean, single-origin espressos, lattes, cappuccinos and more. Hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.

Tattersall's new resident food truck

Just in time for its second anniversary, Fare Game, the food trailer from chef Jason Sawicki, will open inside Tattersall Distilling (1620 Central Av. NE., Mpls.) next week. Fare Game was just one of the trailers that was disrupted by the enforcement of a Minneapolis ordinance stating that food trucks and trailers can't have any equipment outside their space. Fare Game had been parked in Northeast, but now will be pairing its smash patty burgers and more with Tattersall's refined cocktails.

St. Paul steakhouse adds Hudson location

Bennett's Chop & Railhouse is opening a second location at 517 Main St. in downtown Hudson, Wis. Open since 2016, Bennett's is beloved in St. Paul's West 7th neighborhood for its steaks, beefy bacon cheeseburger and other comforts, as well as being a great place to catch a shuttle before a game or event at Xcel Energy Center.

The new location will add a few more seats, but serve the same menu as the original location (1305 W. 7th St., St. Paul, bennettschopandrailhouse.com). Look for an opening before the holidays.

Wildflyer looks to expand reach

Since launching in 2016, Wildflyer Coffee (3262 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls., wildflyercoffee.com) has been dedicated to serving great coffee and supporting youth facing homelessness and insecurity by providing them with opportunities — from job and life skills training to mentorship and more. Wildflyer's next step involves expanding to St. Paul to work with the nonprofit RS Eden. But they need help to transform the former Fresh Grounds coffee shop (1362 W. 7th St.) into a fresh space to increase the services and support they can offer the youth and community while still serving great coffee. An Indiegogo campaign was launched and has already raised more than $14,000 of its $25,000 goal. To donate, go to bit.ly/3T7qe36.

New owners at Harry's in Lakeville

This one slipped by us. SJ Restaurant group bought Harry's Cafe in Lakeville from longtime owner Harry Brand, who retired after nearly 25 years. Now called Harry's Scratch Kitchen, the restaurant changed hands over the summer.

"We are extremely grateful for this opportunity to continue Harry's legacy in Lakeville," the new owners posted on social media. The restaurant group also owns Stella's Fish Cafe in Minneapolis, McHugh's Public House in Savage and Gold Nugget in Minnetonka. Harry's is at 20790 Keokuk Av., Lakeville, 952-469-5696, eatatharrys.com.

Maker, paranormal events at the Lex

The Lexington (1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, thelexmn.com) is a busy place this month, for very different events.

Paranormal cocktail parties start Oct. 22-23 at 6 p.m., when the Twin Cities Paranormal Society will reveal their findings from the investigation of the Lexington and other haunted places around the country. Tickets are $75 and include appetizers and two cocktails. Need more scare? Dave Schrader, a paranormal investigator and host of "The Paranormal 60 with Dave Schrader" podcast, will be on hand Oct. 30-31 at 6 p.m. to share his findings. Tickets are $85 and include passed appetizers and two cocktails. Get tickets for both at thelexmn.com.

In between the scares, the Lex also is working with Makers of Minnesota to host multicourse dinners featuring local women-owned businesses. October's dinner is Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. and features products from Mrs. Kelly's Tea, Olive Oil on Tap, Taking Stock Foods Bone Broths, 3 Bear Oats and Milk and Honey Ciders. Tickets are $98 and include a cocktail hour, appetizers and a three-course dinner. Get them at bit.ly/3CZdrsL.