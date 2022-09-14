Alma Provisions, the latest in Alex and Margo Roberts' portfolio, is now open.

The shop, located next to the couple's southwest Minneapolis location of Brasa (812 W. 46th St., Mpls.), sells a collection of apothecary goods, pantry items, a small selection of grab-and-go foods as well as an enticing number of breakfast sandwich options. There's also several items from Alma Cafe's menu, such as coffee, fresh pastries, bake-at-home cookies, salads, sandwiches and a slew of ingredients like pimento cheese and mole chile rub. There are kitchen implements, too: French rolling pins, bamboo salt boxes and more.

The shop grew from Margo Roberts' collection of handmade bath and body products featured at the Alma Hotel, the foods from James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Roberts. Alma Provisions is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. daily; find more information at almaprovisions.com;

Dashfire relocates to Minneapolis

Dashfire, a family-owned artisanal bitters and cocktail company, has moved from the suburbs to northeast Minneapolis.

The new location (1620 Central Av. NE., dashfire.us) puts it close to other craft breweries and distilleries and also nearly triples production space. Look for continued growth of its existing brands of bitters, spirits and ready-to-drink cocktails, and expansion plans will eventually include a cocktail room.

"Let's just say you'll be seeing a lot more of us going forward," said owner Lee Egbert.

Sugar Factory going the express route

Sugar Factory at the Mall of America is now Sugar Factory Express (60 E. Broadway, sugarfactory.com) as it switches from a sit-down restaurant to a counter service one.

The same over-the-top concept isn't going anywhere. Much of the menu will remain, but also look for some new kid-friendly items, like the Princess Burger, served on a pink bun and dusted with magical sparkles, and Kids Happy Boxes. Hours are Sun.-Thu. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat. 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Also new: reservations. Make yours by calling 952-208-1925 or at opentable.com.

Preorder Gavin Kaysen's new cookbook

James Beard Award-winning chef and restaurateur Gavin Kaysen's new cookbook will be next month, but you can preorder it now.

"At Home," Kaysen's first cookbook, was written in collaboration with another local James Beard Award-winner, author Nick Fauchald. Inspired by Kaysen's Midwestern experiences and upbringing, the book, organized by season includes many of the chef's favorites. You'll find recipes from his grandmother, like the Perfect Pot Roast, and other can't misses like Swedish meatballs. Select recipes also have video tutorials, available on demand, a skill Kaysen honed while offering virtual cooking classes during the pandemic.

Published by Kaysen's Spoon Thief Publishing, the book will be out in late October; reserve your copy for $35 at GavinKaysen.com.

Speaking of Kaysen, you're almost out of time to enter the sweepstakes reuniting Kaysen and his mentor Daniel Boulud to raise money for a culinary mentorship program. Anyone who donates to the foundation Ment'or can purchase an entry into a drawing for the chance to fly to New York City and have a meal with Kaysen and Boulud in the test kitchen of Boulud's restaurant Daniel. The trip for four includes an "interactive" 12-course tasting menu and wine pairing, hotel and airfare. To enter, go to alltroo.com/sweepstakes/mentor before Sept. 16; the winner is announced Sept. 28.