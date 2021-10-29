When Vance and Barbara Vinar built their home with views of Roberds Lake in Faribault, they wanted their sprawling property to have plenty of activities for their family.

"We bought a 50-acre farm and just wanted to have all of that elbow room," Vance said."We have 14 grandkids. We wanted to make sure they had a place to roam around."

The Vinars dreamed up a home and grounds with no lack of things to do, including installing a 3.5-acre, 25-foot-deep fishing pond.The pond has its own well, sprinkler, aeration and overflow systems. There are three docks for anglers to fish a constant flow of crappies, sunfish and bass year-round.

"It's been great fun to go with the grandkids," Vance said. "It's really hard not to catch a lot of fish."

The Vinars added other resort-like amenities to their gated property. There's a four-season porch with a fireplace, kitchen and bar area. The porch leads to an expansive outdoor space also designed for entertaining.

On the lower level of the home, a theater with an adjoining recreation area features pinball machines and video games. Then there's a sports bar with five televisions, billiards and a bar area.

"We've facilitated as many as 200 people [in the four-season porch] when we had two of our daughters' rehearsal dinners here," Vance said. In the sports bar, "It's not uncommon on a Sunday to have a group there with five different football or hockey games going on at the same time."

The grounds also feature walking paths, an exercise room, pool, hot tub and sauna.

Despite the resort feel, Vance and Barb have managed to make the place feel like home by including custom features and finishes to fit their personal style. And when they're not entertaining, Barb can often be found in front of one of the five fireplaces reading a book, while Vance will be in the sports bar watching a game.

After 19 years of enjoying their 13,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bathroom house, the Vinars have put it on the market.

"We're at an age where we can make this decision to sell and do it on our terms," said Vance. "We've got a place in Florida and a place on the Whitefish Chain of Lakes and we just don't need all three," he said. "We don't care if we don't sell [until] it five years from now. We're in no hurry."

When the time comes to hand over the keys, listing agent Nancy Barr said the next homeowner can enjoy the existing amenities while having plenty of room to make it their own. She said the location, 2.5 miles from the heart of Faribault and a 40-minute drive to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, is also ideal.

"It's intimately private and a wonderful home for entertaining. The grounds are meticulously done," she said. "The property is huge. Someone could put in a mini-golf course or [extend the] walking paths."

Nancy Barr (612-636-9190; NancyBarr@edinarealty.com)and Sarah Buhrandt (507-491-6083; SarahBuhrandt@edinarealty.com) of Edina Realty have the $3.95 million listing.