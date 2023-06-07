Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BERLIN — Residents of a Swiss village under threat from a massive rockslide were allowed back Wednesday for the first time since they were evacuated last month, but only for 90-minute visits.

Local authorities allowed a maximum of 30 people into the village of Brienz at a time to let people retrieve essential items from their houses. About 100 people live in the village.

Residents were required to register in advance, and only two people per household could visit.

Centuries-old Brienz is located in the southeastern Graubunden region of Switzerland, at an altitude of about 1,150 meters (3,800 feet).

The village was evacuated on May 12 after geology experts warned that a mass of 2 million cubic meters (70.6 cubic feet) of Alpine rock looming over the village could break loose.

Officials said at the time that experts saw a 60% chance of the rock falling in smaller chunks that might not reach the village or valley but also a 10% chance that the entire mass could tumble down, threatening lives and property.

They said residents would be able to return from time to time, depending on the risk level, but not stay overnight.

There has been no word on whether villagers would be able to return permanently and if so, when.