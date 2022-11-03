Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A resident died Thursday afternoon in a house fire in Zumbrota, Minn., officials said.

Police were alerted about 1:10 p.m. to the blaze at the home in the 600 block of W. 5th Street, police said.

Officers arrived to find the house engulfed in flames and learned an elderly person was inside, according to police.

Emergency medical personnel provided aid to the unconscious victim before declaring the resident dead at the scene, police said. Two dogs inside survived.

Fire personnel swiftly extinguished the fire. Its cause remains under investigation.