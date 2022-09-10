By scoring on 10 consecutive possessions in their 62-10 victory over Western Illinois on Saturday, the Gophers gave coach P.J. Fleck a chance to take a long look at some reserves. And he certainly liked what he saw.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis took over for starter Tanner Morgan with the Gophers leading 45-3 with 4:46 left in the third quarter. Kaliakmanis quickly made an impact, completing back-to-back passes of 26 and 21 yards to Clay Geary and another two plays later for 20 yards to Dylan Wright. Kaliakmanis finished the drive with a 1-yard sneak for his first touchdown.

Kaliakmanis and Cole Kramer alternated series in the fourth quarter, with Kaliakmanis finishing 3-for-3 for 67 yards and Kramer going 1-for-4 for 18 yards.

"Athan did a really good job coming in the game,'' Fleck said. "Cole Kramer played really well when he was in there. And then Clay Geary did a great job from the slot. We're going to need everybody as we keep moving forward as we get into Power Five football.''

The player that teammates rallied around most was running back Preston Jelen, who broke a couple of tackles on his way to a 30-yard TD run with 6:23 left in the fourth quarter. Jelen suffered a knee injury in the summer of 2021 that cost him that season.

"That Preston touchdown, that hit the heart because I worked out with Preston this whole offseason,'' wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell said. "Seeing a guy like Preston Jelen work his butt off all year and finally get his chance and score, I was happy.''

Banner day for 'Bushwhackers'

The Gophers defense was solid again, limiting the Fighting Leathernecks to 1-for-13 on third-down conversions. Offensive players appreciated the effort.

"When the defense gets a stop, I love watching them do their 'Bushwhacker' thing,'' Autman-Bell said, referring to the old tag-team pro wrestlers known for flailing their arms up and down.

"It's nice to see it now. But fall camp, though. … ,'' Morgan interjected, remembering how being on the opposite side felt in training camp.

"That was the point — to make them be irritated,'' safety Jordan Howden added, laughing. "But you know, it's all love at the end of the day.''

Etc.