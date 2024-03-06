WASHINGTON — Republican Steve Garvey advances to a special election to complete the unexpired term of the late California U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Most Read
-
Your Target Redcard will become a Target Circle card as the company revamps its loyalty program
-
Biden, Trump win in Minnesota on Super Tuesday, heading to a repeat
-
Delta Air Lines raises fees for checked bags
-
What will Vikings do at quarterback? Two teams to watch for clues.
-
2024 Minnesota presidential primary live election results