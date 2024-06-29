Local Republicans are distancing themselves from embattled Hennepin County Board candidate Marisa Simonetti. saying that she "does not reflect our values" and "has only served to embarrass the Republican Party."

In a statement released Friday by the 3rd Congressional District Republicans, chair Randy Sutter said the group will not endorse or recommend Simonetti for any office in the district, which would include the Hennepin County Board District 6 seat for which she's running in the nonpartisan fall election.

He added that the group was also pulling its recommendation of Simonetti for the County Board special election she lost on May 14, "in light of the recent arrest of Marisa Simonetti for domestic assault, coupled with significant other information about her that has come to our attention."

Simonetti fired back in a tweet that the party "is not interested in winning candidates who have the kahunas to create real change. They are interested in grifting and wasting time."

Simonetti, 30, of Edina, was arrested June 21 and charged with misdemeanor assault involving a renter on her Edina property. She allegedly threw a tarantula and other items at the woman.

The District 6 county board seat represents Edina, Hopkins and Minnetonka and west to Shoreview, Orono and Mound. Sutter wrote that Simonetti has not sought the party's backing for the general election.

Former DFL state Rep. Heather Edelson won the May 14 special election with 54% of the vote, with Simonetti getting 45%. The election was held after Commissioner Chris LaTondresse resigned last summer to lead an affordable housing nonprofit.



