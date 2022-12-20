In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa has agreed to sign with the New York Mets hours after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants fell apart, according to media reports.

The New York Post, citing anonymous sources, was first to report early Wednesday that the prized free agent agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the big-spending Mets, subject to a medical evaluation — which became an issue with the Giants.

ESPN also reported the terms of Correa's agreement with New York, citing an anonymous source.

"We need one more thing, and this is it," Mets owner Steve Cohen told The Post from Hawaii. "This puts us over the top."

Cohen and Correa's agent, Scott Boras, negotiated the deal together in Hawaii, according to The Post.

Correa, an All-Star shortstop, would play third base for the star-studded Mets, with buddy Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.

"This really makes a big difference," Cohen told The Post. "I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter."

The Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Giants had not announced publicly any details regarding Correa's $350 million, 13-year agreement, not even that Tuesday's availability was scheduled in order to introduce him.

One person confirmed that Tuesday's conference to welcome Correa was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said a medical issue was flagged during Correa's physical.

Boras said there was a "difference of opinion" over Correa's medical evaluation with the Giants, The Post reported.

Correa and the Giants agreed on Dec. 13 to the massive deal, subject to a successful physical, according to one of the people. Correa has been placed on the injured list seven times during his eight-year career.

The media availability had been scheduled for 11 a.m. PST at Oracle Park, but it was called off about three hours before it was to take place. The Giants did not provide an explanation as to why.

It was not clear if the sides had discussed renegotiating Correa's agreement.

New York was in talks with Correa and still pursuing him just before he agreed to sign with the Giants, The Post reported.

"We kind of picked up where we were before and it just worked out," Cohen told the newspaper.

New York won 101 regular-season games last season, second-most in franchise history, and lost to San Diego in the wild-card playoff round.

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, has a .279 career batting average with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight big league seasons. He also has been a stellar postseason performer with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 games.

Just about the only knock on Correa's resume is durability. He has played at least 150 games in a season only once because of various injuries.

Correa was a free agent one year ago after leaving the Houston Astros, and he reached a $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. That agreement gave the two-time All-Star the right to opt out after one year and $35.1 million to hit the market again.

The 28-year-old Correa terminated his deal and went back on the free-agent market.

Correa's guarantee from the Giants would have been the fourth-largest in baseball history. Mike Trout got a $426.5 million, 12-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Mookie Betts has a $365 million, 12-year agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Aaron Judge is getting $360 million for nine years to remain with the New York Yankees in an agreement announced Tuesday.

Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in his one season with Minnesota. He was selected by Houston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, and he played a key role in the Astros' rise from the bottom of the AL West to the franchise's first World Series title in 2017.

The Astros' championship was tainted by a sign-stealing scheme, and Correa has been lustily booed in some cities since the scandal surfaced.

Brandon Crawford, a three-time All-Star, has been the Giants' shortstop since 2011. Crawford, who turns 36 next month, slumped to a .231 average with nine homers and 52 RBIs last season while dealing with injuries, down from a .298 average with 24 homers and 90 RBIs in 2021.

Crawford has a $16 million salary in 2023, then can become a free agent. He has dealt with injuries in recent seasons and might consider retirement at the conclusion of his deal, so the Giants were searching for a shortstop of the future.

The Giants went 81-81 last season, a year after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West.

