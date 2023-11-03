Bloomington is planning to construct a $1.6 million building for the city's animal shelter, potentially starting in 2025 if the city can get state bonding funds. But to get through 2024, the city is proposing to spend $100,000 on repairs at the existing shelter.

The shelter, built in 1962, is smaller than the city would like, and does not have much room to separate the areas where people work and where animals stay. The kennels allow contact between animals that could promote the spread of disease. The building also gets very cold in the winter, and drainage systems let animal waste pool.

City staff members recommended against putting any money into the building itself, City Manager Jamie Verbrugge told the City Council last week. Much of the money would go toward improving the animals' kennels ahead of a potential move.