State Rep. John Thompson disputed St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell's claim that he attempted to intimidate and bully officers, saying that he responded to a police scene involving his daughter "as any concerned father would."

Thompson released a statement Tuesday rejecting Axtell's comments about an incident over the weekend where the St. Paul lawmaker's adult daughter was pulled over by an officer after swerving and driving with expired tabs.

A summary of the situation provided by St. Paul police said Thompson's daughter refused to roll down her car window more than an inch after she was pulled over, and the officer requested that other squads come to the scene. Thompson arrived on the scene and police said he handed out his legislative business cards and continued to "yell and scream in an irate fashion."

"As an elected official I certainly would not attempt to misuse, intimidate or bully police officers with my official position. I responded as any concerned father would, arriving at a chaotic scene to help deal with my frightened daughter, who was having a verifiable mental health episode, which was triggered by the large presence of the SPPD," Thompson said in his statement.

Officers on the scene treated him with the "utmost respect" and did an exemplary job in deescalating the situation, Thompson added.

The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association disputed his comment that he did not misuse his official position, and called for Thompson to allow police to release body camera footage of the incident.

Thompson's statement did not mention the body camera footage, and his legislative staff did not immediately respond when asked whether he would allow it to be released.

"It was an outrageous scene," Axtell wrote on Facebook Monday. "I wish state law allowed us to release the body worn camera footage. But we can't at this time. However, Rep. Thompson or his daughter can. And I encourage them to do so."