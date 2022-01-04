Rep. Jim Hagedorn said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is "experiencing very mild symptoms."

Hagedorn, a Republican representing southern Minnesota's first congressional district, was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. He announced earlier this year that his kidney cancer had returned.

"Given my current circumstances and treatment for kidney cancer, doctors are taking every precaution to ensure a complete recovery and have requested that I receive observation and treatment at the Mayo Clinic," Hagedorn said in a news release. "I will work with the professionals at Mayo until it is safe for me to return to my home in Blue Earth or travel to work in Washington."

Hagedorn disclosed last year that he had received a COVID-19 vaccine, a point he also noted in his announcement on Tuesday. His announcement comes as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant. The positive test places Hagedorn among a growing number of Congressional members from across the country who have tested positive over the last month.