Rep. Angie Craig, running for re-election in what may be Minnesota's most competitive congressional district, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday.

Craig was one of the first Democrats in Congress to publicly call for President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid after his faltering debate last month against former president Donald Trump.

"With so much on the line this November, we need a Democratic nominee with heart, drive and the ability to win," Craig posted on social media. "I believe that nominee should be Vice President Kamala Harris."

Craig was elected in 2018 after losing the 2016 race by fewer than 7,000 votes. Her district, which includes southeastern Twin Cities suburbs and exurban and rural areas to the south of the metro, remains a top target for both political parties.

Joe Teirab, the Republican candidate in the Second District, said in a social media post that Biden should resign as president, and he slammed Harris for a 2020 tweet in support of the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which posts cash bail for people unable to pay their own bail.